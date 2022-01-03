Janice Harris
Service: Public Celebration of Life Funeral Service
Name: Janice Harris
Pronunciation: JA-Niece
Age: 98
From: Oakland
Previous: 
Day and Date: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Time: 10:30 AM
Location: Oakland United Methodist Church
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Oakland United Methodist Church
Funeral Home: Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland
Cemetery: Oaklawn Cemetery
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.riekenfuneralhome.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.