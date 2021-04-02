Janice Hensley
Service:Funeral 
Name:Janice Hensley
Pronunciation: 
Age:80
From:Sidney, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, April 10
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Former Riverton Methodist Church (Christian Community Church) - Riverton, IA
Visitation Location:Shull-Gude Funeral Home - Riverton
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, April 9
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Shull-Gude Funeral Home
Cemetery:Riverton, IA Cemetery
Notes:Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

