|Service:
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|Jan Cannon
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|76
|From:
|Mount Ayr, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Sunday, September 12
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Armstrong Funeral Home - Mount Ayr
|Visitation Location:
|None scheduled
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In her name to be decided
|Funeral Home:
|Armstrong Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Rose Hill Cemetery
|Notes:
|www.armstrongfh.com
