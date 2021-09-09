Janice "Jan" Cannon
Service: Memorial Service
Name:Jan Cannon 
Pronunciation: 
Age:76 
From:Mount Ayr, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Sunday, September 12 
Time:2:00 p.m. 
Location:Armstrong Funeral Home - Mount Ayr 
Visitation Location:None scheduled 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:In her name to be decided 
Funeral Home:Armstrong Funeral Home 
Cemetery:Rose Hill Cemetery 
Notes:www.armstrongfh.com

