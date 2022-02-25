Janice M. Anderson, 85, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Pending Funeral
Name:Janice Marie Anderson
Pronunciation: 
Age:85
From:Omaha, Nebraska
Previous:Shenandoah, Iowa 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Interment:Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah
Notes:Jan passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022, at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.