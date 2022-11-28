|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Janice Neal
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|81
|From:
|Malvern, Iowa
|Previous:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, December 1, 2022
|Time:
|2 PM
|Location:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, November 30, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5 PM
|Visitation End:
|7 PM
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|College Springs Cemetery at a later date
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com
Janice Neal, 81, of Malvern, Iowa
Tags
Nelson Boylan Lerette Funeral Chapel
