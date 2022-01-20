|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial Luncheon
|Name:
|Janis Boggs
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|75
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, January 22, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic
|Open Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Janis Boggs, 75, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Janis’ family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
