Janis Boggs, 75, of Atlantic, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial Luncheon
Name:Janis Boggs
Age:75
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Day and Date:Saturday, January 22, 2022
Time:11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Location:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Janis Boggs, 75, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Janis’ family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

