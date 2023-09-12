Jarrod Propp
Service: Memorial Service
Name: Jarrod Propp
Pronunciation: 
Age: 35
From: College Station, TX
Previous: Sidney, IA
Day and Date: Friday, Sept. 15, 2023
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Visitation Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, Sept. 14
Visitation Start: 5 p.m.
Visitation End: 7 p.m.
Memorials: To the family
Funeral Home: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Cemetery: High Creek Cemetery - Watson, MO
Notes: Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

