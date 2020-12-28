Jason Akers
Service:Funeral
Name:Jason Akers
Pronunciation: 
Age:46
From:Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, January 4, 2021
Time:6:00 p.m.
Location:Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, January 4, 2021
Visitation Start:12:00 p.m.
Visitation End:6:00 p.m. with family present 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Memorials:in his name
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Jason passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.