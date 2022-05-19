Jason Boles
Service: Celebration of Life Gathering
Name: Jason Boles
Pronunciation: 
Age: 50
From: Glenwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: Glenwood Golf Course, 57073 240th St, Glenwood, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, May 21, 2022
Visitation Start: 4:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.  (Social round of golf will begin at 1:00 p.m. in honor of Jason)
Memorials: Family will direct memorials
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Jason passed away back on January 20, 2022.  Family and friends can leave messages and share memories on his tribute page at  https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/633618/jason-boles/

