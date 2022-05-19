|Service:
|Celebration of Life Gathering
|Name:
|Jason Boles
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|50
|From:
|Glenwood, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Glenwood Golf Course, 57073 240th St, Glenwood, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, May 21, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|4:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m. (Social round of golf will begin at 1:00 p.m. in honor of Jason)
|Memorials:
|Family will direct memorials
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Jason passed away back on January 20, 2022. Family and friends can leave messages and share memories on his tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/633618/jason-boles/
Jason Boles, 50, Glenwood, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
