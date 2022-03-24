Service: Funeral Service
Name: Jason C. Frede
Pronunciation: 
Age: 41
From: Rock Port, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, March 28, 2022
Time: 11:00 A.M.
Location: High Creek Baptist Church, Watson, Missouri
Visitation Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, March 27, 2022
Visitation Start: 3:00 P.M.
Visitation End: 4:00 P.M.
Memorials:

 Peru State College, Peru, Nebraska, Indian Children’s School, or High Creek Baptist Church and Cemetery, Watson.

Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery: High Creek Cemetery, Watson, Missouri
Notes: www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.