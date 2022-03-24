|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Jason C. Frede
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|41
|From:
|Rock Port, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, March 28, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 A.M.
|Location:
|High Creek Baptist Church, Watson, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, March 27, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|3:00 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|4:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
Peru State College, Peru, Nebraska, Indian Children’s School, or High Creek Baptist Church and Cemetery, Watson.
|Funeral Home:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
|Cemetery:
|High Creek Cemetery, Watson, Missouri
|Notes:
|www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Jason C. Frede, 41, Rock Port, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
