Jason G. Hillman, 51, of Essex, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial Service
Name:Jason G. Hillman
Pronunciation: 
Age:51
From:Essex, Iowa
Previous:South English, Iowa
Day and Date:Thursday, November 3, 2022
Time:1:30 PM
Location:

Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA

Visitation Location:

Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Day and Date:Thursday, November 3, 2022
Visitation Start:12:00 PM
Visitation End:1:30 PM
Memorials:Directed to the North Keokuk County Fire Department or to the Clarinda Lutheran School in Jason's name.
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Cemetery:Essex Cemetery
Notes: Jason unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at his home in rural Essex. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.