|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial Service
|Name:
|Jason G. Hillman
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|51
|From:
|Essex, Iowa
|Previous:
|South English, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, November 3, 2022
|Time:
|1:30 PM
|Location:
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, November 3, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|12:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|1:30 PM
|Memorials:
|Directed to the North Keokuk County Fire Department or to the Clarinda Lutheran School in Jason's name.
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Cemetery:
|Essex Cemetery
|Notes:
|Jason unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at his home in rural Essex. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Jason G. Hillman, 51, of Essex, Iowa
Pat Leece
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Oct 30
-
Oct 30
-
Oct 31
-
Nov 1
-
Nov 1