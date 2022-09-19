|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Jason Johnson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|39
|From:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday ~ September 21, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday ~ September 20, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|3:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7PM w/family greeting friends 5 to 7
|Memorials:
|INSTEAD OF FLOWERS, the family requests memorials be given in his name.
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Cremation will follow the servcies.
|Notes:
Jason Johnson, age 39 of Lenox, Iowa
