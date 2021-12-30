J.D. Owen
Service: Memorial Service
Name: J.D. Owen
Pronunciation: 
Age: 82
From: Hamburg, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, January 8, 2022
Time: 1:00 p.m.
Location: United Methodist Church, Hamburg, IA
Visitation Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home, Hamburg, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, January 7, 2022
Visitation Start: 4:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 6:00 p.m.
Memorials:Essex Fire Department, American Diabetes Assoc., St. Jude's Hospital
Funeral Home: Rash-Gude Funeral Home
Cemetery: Mt. Zion - Utterback
Notes:www.gudefuneralhomes.com

