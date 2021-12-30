|Service:
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|J.D. Owen
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|82
|From:
|Hamburg, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, January 8, 2022
|Time:
|1:00 p.m.
|Location:
|United Methodist Church, Hamburg, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home, Hamburg, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, January 7, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|4:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|6:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Essex Fire Department, American Diabetes Assoc., St. Jude's Hospital
|Funeral Home:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Mt. Zion - Utterback
|Notes:
|www.gudefuneralhomes.com
JD Owen, 82 of Hamburg, IA
Gude Family Funeral Homes
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Dec 30
-
Dec 30
-
Dec 31
-
Dec 31
-
Dec 31
-
Jan 1
Anniversaries
-
Dec 31