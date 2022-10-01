|Service:
|Graveside Service
|Name:
|Jean Bonnie Goos
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|103
|From:
|Silver City, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, October 3, 2022
|Time:
|1:30 p.m.
|Location:
|Silver City Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, October 3, 2022
|Visitation Time:
|10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Hein Family Foundation or Treynor Fire and Rescue
|Funeral Home:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Silver City, IA
|Notes:
To read her full obituary, please visit http://www.hoyfuneral.com
Jean B. Goos, age 103, of Silver City, Iowa
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 3
-
Oct 3
-
Oct 3
Anniversaries
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 2