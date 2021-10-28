Jean Cline
Age:86
From:Corning, Iowa
Day and Date:Saturday ~ October 30, 2021
Time:11:00 AM
Location:Prescott United Church ~ Prescott, Iowa
Visitation Location:Prescott United Church ~ Prescott, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday ~ October 30, 2021
Visitation Start:10:00 AM
Visitation End:service time at 11:00 AM
Memorials:May be directed to the Prescott United Church
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery in Prescott, Iowa
Jean passed away Wednesday at Vintage Park in Lenox.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

