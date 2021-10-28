|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Jean Cline
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Corning, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday ~ October 30, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Prescott United Church ~ Prescott, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Prescott United Church ~ Prescott, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday ~ October 30, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|service time at 11:00 AM
|Memorials:
|May be directed to the Prescott United Church
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Evergreen Cemetery in Prescott, Iowa
|Notes:
Jean passed away Wednesday at Vintage Park in Lenox.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Jean Cline, age 86, of Corning, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
