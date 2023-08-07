|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Jean Enke
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|63
|From:
|Hancock, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, August 10, 2023
|Time:
|10:00 AM
|Location:
|Minden Community Club, Minden, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Pauley Jones Funeral Home - Avoca, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, August 9, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:30 PM
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Pauley Jones Funeral Home - Avoca, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Silver Creek Cemetery - Hancock, Iowa
|Notes:
Left to cherish her memory are her husband Phil Enke of Hancock, IA; children Darlene (Peter) Kelsey of Evanston, IL;Kaleen Enke (James Poulos) of Atlanta, GA; Jolene (Titus) Holzfaster of Shelby, IA; Shaleen (Jared) Boysen of Hancock, IA; Seth (Katie) Enke of Hancock, IA; Angelene (Nathan) Bauer of Treynor, IA; 14 grandchildren; parents Darrell and Arleta Young of Hancock, IA; siblings Deanna (Allen) Peterson of Omaha, NE; Marlene (Ron) Bystrom of Council Bluffs, IA; Susan (Boyd) Brandt of Council Bluffs, IA family and many friends.
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Aug 8
-
Aug 8
-
Aug 8
-
Aug 8
-
Aug 8
Anniversaries
-
Aug 7
-
Aug 8