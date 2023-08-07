Jean Enke
Service:Funeral Service
Name:Jean Enke
Pronunciation: 
Age:63
From:Hancock, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, August 10, 2023
Time:10:00 AM
Location:Minden Community Club, Minden, Iowa
Visitation Location:Pauley Jones Funeral Home - Avoca, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Visitation Start:5:00 PM
Visitation End:7:30 PM
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Pauley Jones Funeral Home - Avoca, Iowa 
Cemetery:Silver Creek Cemetery - Hancock, Iowa
Notes:

www.pauleyjones.com

Left to cherish her memory are her husband Phil Enke of Hancock, IA; children Darlene (Peter) Kelsey of Evanston, IL;Kaleen Enke (James Poulos) of Atlanta, GA; Jolene (Titus) Holzfaster of Shelby, IA; Shaleen (Jared) Boysen of Hancock, IA; Seth (Katie) Enke of Hancock, IA; Angelene (Nathan) Bauer of Treynor, IA; 14 grandchildren; parents Darrell and Arleta Young of Hancock, IA; siblings Deanna (Allen) Peterson of Omaha, NE; Marlene (Ron) Bystrom of Council Bluffs, IA; Susan (Boyd) Brandt of Council Bluffs, IA family and many friends.

