|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Jean Blackburn
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|90
|From:
|West Des Moines
|Previous:
|Oakland
|Day and Date:
|Friday, September 30, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Oakland United Methodist Church
|Visitation Location:
|Oakland United Methodist Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, September 30, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|11:00 AM
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland
|Cemetery:
|Oaklawn Cemetery
|Notes:
|You may read a complete obituary and sign the guest book at www.riekenfuneralhome.com
