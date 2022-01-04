|Service:
|Graveside Service
|Name:
|Jean Gillespie
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, January 7, 2022
|Time:
|1:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, Iowa
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.comFriends and family will meet at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home at 12:30 p.m. for procession to the cemetery. The service will be live streamed on Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
Jean Gillespie, 88, Red Oak, Iowa
Sellergren Lindell DeMarce Funeral Home
