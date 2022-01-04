Jean Gillespie, 88, Red Oak, Iowa
Service:Graveside Service
Name:Jean Gillespie 
Age:88 
From:Red Oak, Iowa 
Day and Date:Friday, January 7, 2022
Time:1:00 p.m.
Location:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, Iowa 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, Iowa 
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

 Friends and family will meet at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home at 12:30 p.m. for procession to the cemetery. The service will be live streamed on Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home’s Facebook page.

