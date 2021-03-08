|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Jean Hartman
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|94
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, March 11, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|First Christian Church, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, March 10, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|3:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|6:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|In her name
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa
|Notes:
Jean passed away Monday March 8, 2021 at Mercy Hospital Iowa City, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Jean Hartman, 94, Clarinda, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.