Service:Funeral Service
Name:Jean Hartman
Pronunciation: 
Age:94
From:Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, March 11, 2021
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: First Christian Church, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: Ritchie Funeral Home,  Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Visitation Start: 3:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 6:00 p.m.
Memorials: In her name
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery:Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa
Notes:

Jean passed away Monday March 8, 2021 at Mercy Hospital Iowa City, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

