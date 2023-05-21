|Service:
|Graveside Memorial Service
|Name:
|Jean Means
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|82
|From:
|California
|Previous:
|Villisca, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, May 27, 2023
|Time:
|10 AM
|Location:
|Arlington Cemetery-Villisca, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Villisca Swimming Pool, Villisca Library, or the Villisca EMT's.
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Arlington Cemetery-Villisca, Iowa
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com
Jean Means, 82, of California
Tags
Nelson Boylan Lerette Funeral Chapel
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
May 21
-
May 21
-
May 21
-
May 21
-
May 21
-
May 21
-
May 21
-
May 22
-
May 22
-
May 22
Anniversaries
-
May 22