|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Jean Palmquist
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|90
|From:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, November 27
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Evangelical Covenant Church, Stanton, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, November 26
|Visitation Start:
|4:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|6:00 PM
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, family requests memorials directed to the family for future designation.
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Graveside service will be held 1 hour prior to the funeral at 10:00 AM in Mission Covenant Cemetery, rural Stanton
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com
Jean Palmquist, 90, Red Oak, Iowa
Sellergren Lindell DeMarce Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Nov 24
-
Nov 24
-
Nov 25
-
Nov 26
-
Nov 26
-
Nov 26
-
Nov 26
Anniversaries
-
Nov 24
-
Nov 24
-
Nov 25