Jean Armstrong
Service:Memorial Graveside
Name:Jean Polsley Armstrong
Pronunciation: 
Age:94
From:Las Vegas, NV
Previous:Coin, IA 
Day and Date:Friday, August 12, 2022 
Time:11:00 a.m. 
Location:Elmwood Cemetery ~ Coin
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Haysville United Methodist Church
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial of Cremains:Elmwood Cemetery ~ Coin, Iowa
Notes:

Jean passed away on June 29, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV.    

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

