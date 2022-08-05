|Service:
|Memorial Graveside
|Name:
|Jean Polsley Armstrong
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|94
|From:
|Las Vegas, NV
|Previous:
|Coin, IA
|Day and Date:
|Friday, August 12, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Elmwood Cemetery ~ Coin
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Haysville United Methodist Church
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial of Cremains:
|Elmwood Cemetery ~ Coin, Iowa
|Notes:
Jean passed away on June 29, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Jean Polsley Armstrong, 94 of Las Vegas
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
