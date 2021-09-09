Service:Private Funeral 
Name:Jean Schweitzer 
Pronunciation: 
Age:79
From:Bedford, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Judes Children's Hospital  
Funeral Home:Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
Cemetery: 
Notes:Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.cummingsfamilyfuneralhome under Obituaries.  

