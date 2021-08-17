|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Jean Sothman
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|the Massena area
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, August 19, 2021
|Time:
|1:30 p.m.
|Location:
|Powers Funeral Home ~ Creston
|Visitation Location:
|No Visitation is scheduled
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|to be directed to Deb Sothman Brass, 301 Beverly Blvd., Hudson, IA 50643
|Funeral Home:
|Powers Funeral Home - Creston
|Cemetery:
|Atlantic Cemetery - burial will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday
|Notes:
Celebration of Life and meal will be held at 5:00 p.m. at the Massena Baptist Church on Thursday following the burial.
The 1:30 p.m. service will be livestreamed on the Powers Funeral Home Website, link under events.
Jean Sothman, 88, of Clarinda, Iowa
Powers Funeral Home
