Jean Sothman
Service:Celebration of Life 
Name:Jean Sothman
Pronunciation: 
Age:88
From:Clarinda, Iowa
Previous:the Massena area
Day and Date:Thursday, August 19, 2021
Time:1:30 p.m. 
Location:Powers Funeral Home ~ Creston 
Visitation Location:No Visitation is scheduled
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:to be directed to Deb Sothman Brass, 301 Beverly Blvd., Hudson, IA 50643
Funeral Home:Powers Funeral Home - Creston
Cemetery:Atlantic Cemetery - burial will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday 
Notes:

Celebration of Life and meal will be held at 5:00 p.m. at the Massena Baptist Church on Thursday following the burial. 

The 1:30 p.m. service will be livestreamed on the Powers Funeral Home Website, link under events.

http://www.powersfh.com/

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.