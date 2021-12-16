Jean Votava
Service: Celebration of Life Visitation
Name:Jean Votava 
Age:90 
From:Diagonal, Iowa 
Visitation Location: Armstrong Funeral Home - Mount Ayr, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, December 19 
Visitation Start:4:00 p.m. 
Visitation End:7:00 p.m. 
Memorials:In her name to be decided 
Funeral Home:Armstrong Funeral Home 
Cemetery:Clearfield Cemetery at a later date 
Notes:www.armstrongfh.com

There will be a prayer service at 6:30 p.m.

