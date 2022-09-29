Jean Yost
Service:  Funeral services
Name:  Jean Yost
Pronunciation: 
Age:  87
From:  Rock Port, Missouri
Previous: Nebraska City, Nebraska
Day and Date:  Tues, Oct 4, 2022
Time:  1:00 pm
Location:  Watson Baptist Church
Visitation Location:  
Visitation Day and Date:  
Visitation Start:  
Visitation End:  
Memorials: To the family
Funeral Home:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Rock Port
Cemetery:  Wyuka Cemetery, Nebraska City, NE
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.