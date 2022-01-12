|Service:
|Celebration of Life Luncheon
|Name:
|Jenny Dolch
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|58
|From:
|Rural Atlantic
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, January 14, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
|Location:
First United Methodist Church in Atlantic - please enter thru the North door
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Jeanette “Jenny” (Wright) Dolch, 58, of rural Atlantic, Iowa, died Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Jenny’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Jeanette “Jenny” (Wright) Dolch, 58, of rural Atlantic
Roland Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 13
-
Jan 13
-
Jan 13