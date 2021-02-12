|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Jeanie L. Adams
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|53
|From:
|Bedford
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|February 19, 2021
|Time:
|2pm
|Location:
|Church of God Shambaugh, IA
|Visitation Location:
|No Visitation Planned
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Imagine the Possibilities
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Private family burial at Lamar Cemetery
|Notes:
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
Jeanie L. Adams, 53, Bedford, Iowa
Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
