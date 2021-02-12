Jeanie L. Adams, 53, Bedford, Iowa
Buy Now
Service:                                             Celebration of Life
Name: Jeanie L. Adams
Pronunciation: 
Age: 53
From: Bedford
Previous: 
Day and Date: February 19, 2021
Time: 2pm
Location: Church of God Shambaugh, IA
Visitation Location: No Visitation Planned
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Imagine the Possibilities
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: Private family burial at Lamar Cemetery
Notes:

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.