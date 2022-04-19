|Service:
|Funeral services
|Name:
|Jeanie Ohlensehlen
|Pronunciation:
|OH-len-sail-en
|Age:
|71
|From:
|Mound City, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wed, April 20, 2022
|Time:
|10:00 am
|Location:
|Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
|Visitation Location:
|Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wed, Apr 20, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|9:00 am
|Visitation End:
|10:00 am
|Memorials:
|Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
|Funeral Home:
|Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City
|Cemetery:
|Mount Hope Cemetery
|Notes:
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com
Jeanie Ohlensehlen, 71, Mound City, Missouri
Chamberlain Funeral Homes
