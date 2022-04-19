Jeanie Ohlensehlen
Service:  Funeral services
Name:  Jeanie Ohlensehlen
Pronunciation: OH-len-sail-en
Age: 71
From:  Mound City, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:  Wed, April 20, 2022
Time:  10:00 am
Location: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
Visitation Location:  Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
Visitation Day and Date:  Wed, Apr 20, 2022
Visitation Start:  9:00 am
Visitation End:  10:00 am
Memorials: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
Funeral Home:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City
Cemetery:  Mount Hope Cemetery
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

