Jeanne Casteel, 92, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life At A Later Date
Name:W. Jeanne Casteel
Pronunciation:Jean
Age:92
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous:Essex, Iowa
Day and Date:To Be Held Later This Spring 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorial in Jeanne's name:Directed to the Casteel Family - Can be sent to P O Box 277, Shenandoah, IA 51601
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
Burial:Essex Cemetery - Essex, Iowa
Notes:Jeanne entered into eternal rest on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at her Shenandoah home. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

