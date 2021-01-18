Jeanne Casteel, 92, of Shenandoah, Iowa

|Service:
|Celebration of Life At A Later Date
|Name:
|W. Jeanne Casteel
|Pronunciation:
|Jean
|Age:
|92
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Essex, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|To Be Held Later This Spring
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorial in Jeanne's name:
|Directed to the Casteel Family - Can be sent to P O Box 277, Shenandoah, IA 51601
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
|Burial:
|Essex Cemetery - Essex, Iowa
|Notes:
|Jeanne entered into eternal rest on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at her Shenandoah home. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.