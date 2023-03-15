Jeannette Gillespie, 96, Red Oak, Iowa
Service:Funeral Service
Name:Jeannette Gillespie
Pronunciation: 
Age:96
From:Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, March 20, 2023
Time:2:00 p.m.
Location:First United Methodist Church, Red Oak, Iowa 
Visitation Location:First United Methodist Church, Red Oak, Iowa 
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, March 20, 2023
Visitation Start:1:00 p.m.
Visitation End:2:00 p.m. 
Memorials:First United Methodist Church, Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, Iowa 
Notes:

