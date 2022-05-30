Jeannine Gourley
Service:Celebration of Life Service 
Name:Jeannine Schomburg-Gourley 
Pronunciation: 
Age:66
From:Stanton 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, June 17, 2022 
Time:11:00 AM 
Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak 
Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home 
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, June 16 
Visitation Start:6:00 PM 
Visitation End:8:00 PM 
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the Jeannine Schomburg-Gourley Memorial for future family direction. 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

 

