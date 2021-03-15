Jeff Abbott, 61, of Lawrence, Kansas

|Service:
|Memorial Mass At A Later Date
|Name:
|Jeff Abbott
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|61
|From:
|Lawrence, Kansas
|Previous:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|St. Patrick's Catholic Church - Imogene
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorial in Jeff's name:
|Directed to the Abbott Family and can be sent to: c/o Jeff Abbott Family, P O Box 277, Shenandoah, IA 51601
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
|Burial:
|Mount Calvary Cemetery - Imogene, IA
|Notes:
|Jeff entered into rest on Saturday, March 13, 2021 following a courageous battle with cancer. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
