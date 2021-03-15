Jeff Abbott, 61, of Lawrence, Kansas
Service:Memorial Mass At A Later Date
Name:Jeff Abbott
Pronunciation: 
Age:61
From:Lawrence, Kansas
Previous:Shenandoah, Iowa
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location:St. Patrick's Catholic Church - Imogene 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorial in Jeff's name:Directed to the Abbott Family and can be sent to: c/o Jeff Abbott Family, P O Box 277, Shenandoah, IA 51601
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
Burial:Mount Calvary Cemetery - Imogene, IA 
Notes:Jeff entered into rest on Saturday, March 13, 2021 following a courageous battle with cancer. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.