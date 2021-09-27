Jeff Porter
Service: Memorial
Name: Jeff Porter
Pronunciation: 
Age: 56
From: Thurman, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday - October 2, 2021
Time: 9:30 AM
Location: United Methodist Church - Thurman, IA
Visitation Location:Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Friday - October 1, 2021
Visitation Start: 5:00 PM
Visitation End: 7:00PM With Family Greeting Friends
Memorials: Fremont County Reserve Deputies Association OR Iowa State Patrol (ISP entity TBD)
Funeral Home:Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
Cemetery: Thurman, IA Cemetery
Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.