|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Jeff Porter
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|56
|From:
|Thurman, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday - October 2, 2021
|Time:
|9:30 AM
|Location:
|United Methodist Church - Thurman, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday - October 1, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00PM With Family Greeting Friends
|Memorials:
|Fremont County Reserve Deputies Association OR Iowa State Patrol (ISP entity TBD)
|Funeral Home:
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
|Cemetery:
|Thurman, IA Cemetery
|Notes:
|Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com
