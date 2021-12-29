Service:Funeral Service
Name:Jeff Sjolin
Pronunciation:"Show Lean"
Age:79
From:Atlantic
Previous:Des Moines
Day and Date:Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Time:10:00 a.m.
Location:Roland Funeral Service in Atlantic
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Service in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Visitation Start:9:00 a.m.
Visitation End:visitation will end at the time of funeral service.
Memorials:

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Leon Cemetery, Leon, Iowa
Notes:

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Jeff’s family and his arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

