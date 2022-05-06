Jeff Wissler
Service:Graveside Service
Name:Jeff Wissler
Pronunciation: 
Age:60
From:Walnut, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, May 9
Time:  11:30 a.m.
Location: Evergreen Cemetery in Anita, Iowa
Open Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, May 9 (Prior to Graveside Service)
Visitation Start: 9:30 a.m.
Visitation End:11:00 a.m.
Memorials:In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery in Anita
Notes:

Jeff Wissler, 60, of Walnut, Iowa, died Thursday, May 5, 2022, at his home.

Visitation with the family present will begin at 9:30 a.m., Monday, May 9th at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.  We will begin processing from the funeral home to the Evergreen Cemetery in Anita at 11:00 a.m.  A graveside service will begin at the Evergreen Cemetery in Anita at approximately 11:30 a.m., Monday.         

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Jeff's family and his arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.