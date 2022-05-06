|Service:
|Graveside Service
|Name:
|Jeff Wissler
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|60
|From:
|Walnut, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, May 9
|Time:
|11:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Evergreen Cemetery in Anita, Iowa
|Open Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, May 9 (Prior to Graveside Service)
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|11:00 a.m.
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Evergreen Cemetery in Anita
|Notes:
Jeff Wissler, 60, of Walnut, Iowa, died Thursday, May 5, 2022, at his home.
Visitation with the family present will begin at 9:30 a.m., Monday, May 9th at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. We will begin processing from the funeral home to the Evergreen Cemetery in Anita at 11:00 a.m. A graveside service will begin at the Evergreen Cemetery in Anita at approximately 11:30 a.m., Monday.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Jeff's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Jeff Wissler, 60, of Walnut, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
