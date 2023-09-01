Jeff Wood
Service:Open Visitation
Name:Jeff Wood
Pronunciation: 
Age:71
From:Lenox, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:St. Patrick's Catholic Church Parish Center
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday ~ September 9, 2023
Visitation Start:1:00 PM
Visitation End:3:00 PM
Memorials:EveryStep Hospice or Lenox Baseball Program
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery:North Fairview in Lenox at a later date.
Notes:

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.