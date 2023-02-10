|Service:
|Celebration of Life Visitation
|Name:
|Jeff Zanders
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|63
|From:
|Malvern, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Charles E. and Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, February 15, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|4:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials are directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/653569/jeff-zanders/
