Jeff Zanders
Service: Celebration of Life Visitation
Name: Jeff Zanders
Pronunciation: 
Age: 63
From: Malvern, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: Charles E. and Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Visitation Start: 4:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials are directed to the family
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
Cemetery: 
Notes:

 Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at  https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/653569/jeff-zanders/

