Jeffery W. Trahan, Jr, 71, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Funeral
Name:Jeffery W. Trahan, Jr.
Age:71
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Day and Date:Tuesday, June 23, 2020 
Time:2:00 pm 
Location:Nishna Valley Christian Church - Shenandoah, IA 
Visitation Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA 
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, June 22, 2020 
Visitation Start:6:00 pm 
Visitation End:8:00 pm 
Memorials:Directed to Nishna Valley Christian Church 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah, IA
Cemetery:Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah 
Notes:Jeff entered into rest on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at his Shenandoah home surrounded by family. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com