|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Jeffrey DeShawn Plummer
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|51
|From:
|Maitland, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, May 20, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|First Christian Church, 402 5th St., Mound City, MO
|Visitation Location:
|At the Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, May 20, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|11:00 AM
|Memorials:
|To the family to help with final expenses
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Maitland Cemetery, Maitland, MO, at a later date
|Notes:
|Jeff passed away unexpectedly at Mosaic ER, Maryville, MO, on Friday, May 14, 2021. www.bramfuneralhome.com
