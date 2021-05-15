Jeffrey D. Plummer
Service:Memorial 
Name:Jeffrey DeShawn Plummer 
Pronunciation: 
Age:51 
From:Maitland, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, May 20, 2021 
Time:11:00 AM
Location:First Christian Church, 402 5th St., Mound City, MO 
Visitation Location:At the Church 
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, May 20, 2021 
Visitation Start:10:00 AM 
Visitation End:11:00 AM 
Memorials:To the family to help with final expenses 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Maitland Cemetery, Maitland, MO, at a later date 
Notes:Jeff passed away unexpectedly at Mosaic ER, Maryville, MO, on Friday, May 14, 2021. www.bramfuneralhome.com

