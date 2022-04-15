Jeffrey L. Hummel, 66, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Gathering at a later date
Name:Jeffrey L. Hummel
Pronunciation: 
Age:66
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Open Visitation: 
Visitation w/Family 
Memorials:Directed to the Family
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Interment:At A Later Date
Notes:Jeff passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine - Omaha. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

