|Service:
|Pending
|Name:
|Jeffrey W. Trahan
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|71
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Jeff entered into rest on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at his Shenandoah home surrounded by family. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
