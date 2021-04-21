Jennie Elaine Hale
Service:Memorial
Name:Jennie Elaine Hale
Pronunciation: 
Age:82
From:Van Meter, Iowa
Previous:Maryville, Missouri
Day and Date:Saturday, April 24, 2021
Time:10:30am
Location:First Christian Church of Maryville
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:First Christian Church of Maryville
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery: 
Notes: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.