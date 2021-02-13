Service:Celebration of Life
Name:Jennifer Burchett
Pronunciation: 
Age:44
From:Malvern, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, February 20, 2021
Time:1:00 p.m.
Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, February 20, 2021
Visitation Start:11:00 a.m.
Visitation End:1:00 p.m.
Memorials:Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:At a Later Date
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

