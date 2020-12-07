Service:Private family graveside service at a later date
Name:Jenny Huseman
Pronunciation: 
Age:49
From:Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, December 12, 2020
Visitation Start:12:00 p.m.
Visitation End:3:00 p.m.
Memorials:in her name
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Jenny passed away Monday, December 7, 2020 at Nebraska Med Center, Omaha, Nebraska. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

