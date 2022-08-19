Service:Funeral Services
Name:Jerald Hansen
Pronunciation: 
Age:82
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, August 23
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic
Open Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, August 22
Visitation Start: 5:30 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:30 p.m.
Memorials:Memorials may be made to the Men’s Club at Zion Lutheran Church.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:

Burial will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery.

Notes:

Jerald Hansen, 82, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Atlantic Specialty Care.   

Open visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m., Monday, August 22, 2022, at Roland Funeral Home followed by visitation with the family present from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Jerald’s family and his arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

