|Service:
|Funeral Services
|Name:
|Jerald Hansen
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|82
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, August 23
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic
|Open Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, August 22
|Visitation Start:
|5:30 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:30 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be made to the Men’s Club at Zion Lutheran Church.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
Burial will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery.
|Notes:
Jerald Hansen, 82, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Atlantic Specialty Care.
Open visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m., Monday, August 22, 2022, at Roland Funeral Home followed by visitation with the family present from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Jerald’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Jerald Hansen, 82, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
