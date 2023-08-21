|Service:
|Funeral Services
|Name:
|Jerald “Jerry” Mallory
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Anita, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 26
|Time:
|9:30 a.m.
|Location:
|The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, east of Atlantic.
|Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, August 25
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|8:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Entombment will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday at the Calvary Cemetery in Omaha.
|Notes:
Jerald “Jerry” Mallory, 85, of Anita, Iowa, died Sunday, August 20, 2023, at his home.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Jerry's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
