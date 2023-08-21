Jerry Mallory
Service:Funeral Services
Name:Jerald “Jerry” Mallory
Pronunciation: 
Age:85
From:Anita, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, August 26
Time:9:30 a.m.
Location:The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, east of Atlantic.
Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, August 25
Visitation Start: 6:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 8:00 p.m.
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery: Entombment will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday at the Calvary Cemetery in Omaha.
Notes:

Jerald “Jerry” Mallory, 85, of Anita, Iowa, died Sunday, August 20, 2023, at his home.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Jerry's family and his arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.