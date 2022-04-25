|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Jeremiah Ferguson
|Age:
|96
|From:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Friday ~ April 29, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|United Presbyterian Church ~ Lenox, Iowa
|Memorials:
|May be given in his name or to Every Step Hospice in Mount Ayr.
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Jere passed away April 12, 2022 at Clearview in Mount Ayr.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Jeremiah Ferguson, age 96, of Lenox, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
