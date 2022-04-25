Jeremiah Ferguson
Service:Memorial
Name:Jeremiah Ferguson
Pronunciation: 
Age:96
From:Lenox, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday ~ April 29, 2022
Time:11:00 AM
Location:United Presbyterian Church ~ Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:May be given in his name or to Every Step Hospice in Mount Ayr.
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Jere passed away April 12, 2022 at Clearview in Mount Ayr.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.