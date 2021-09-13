Jeremy Newton
Service:Funeral
Name:Jeremy Newton 
Pronunciation: 
Age:46 
From:Mount Ayr, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, September 15 
Time:2:00 p.m. 
Location:Regular Baptist Church - Mount Ayr 
Visitation Location:Armstrong Funeral Home - Mount Ayr 
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, September 14 
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. 
Visitation End:8:00 p.m. 
Memorials:In his name to be determined 
Funeral Home:Armstrong Funeral Home 
Cemetery:Rose Hill Cemetery 
Notes:www.armstrongfh.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.