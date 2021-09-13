|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Jeremy Newton
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|46
|From:
|Mount Ayr, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, September 15
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Regular Baptist Church - Mount Ayr
|Visitation Location:
|Armstrong Funeral Home - Mount Ayr
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, September 14
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|8:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|In his name to be determined
|Funeral Home:
|Armstrong Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Rose Hill Cemetery
|Notes:
|www.armstrongfh.com
