Jeri Naven-McGinnis
Name:Jeri Naven-McGinnis
Age:67
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Memorials in Lieu of Flowers:Shenandoah Public Library or National Public Radio
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Jeri passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at her home.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

